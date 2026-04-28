Primary schools in West Devon have been shortlisted in the education ‘Oscars’.
The Learning Academy Partnership Trust (LAP), a family of 18 schools across Devon, has been shortlisted in the Tes (Times Educational Supplement) ‘Inclusive Trust of the Year’ category of the Schools Awards 2026.
The Tes awards are an annual celebration of achievements of staff and schools. The winners will be announced later this year.
The trust’s listing recognises its success in improving attendance and academic outcomes for children with special educational needs (SEND) across their small, largely rural schools.
Rather than placing SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) leadership in ‘isolation’ in individual small schools, the trust says it enables expertise to be shared across schools, strengthening good practice.
Tracey Cleverley, CEO of the Learning Academy Partnership, said: “We are incredibly proud to be shortlisted for this award. Inclusion sits at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition reflects the dedication of our staff across every one of our schools.
“By working as a connected family rather than isolated settings, we ensure that every child, wherever they learn, has access to the expertise, compassion and support they need to thrive. Our vision is about making sure no child is left behind, and this nomination is a testament to the strength of that shared commitment.”
Learning Academy Partnership schools include three schools in West Devon; Gulworthy Primary Academy, Lamerton CofE Primary Academy and St Andrew's Church of England Academy in Buckland Monachorum.
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