NINE in every ten pupils due to start primary schools in Devon this September have been allocated places in their preferred mainstream schools.
A total of 6,520 pupils – 99.1 per cent of the primary school place applications made to Devon County Council this year – have been offered places in one of their three preferred schools.
More than 96 per cent have been offered places at their first preference school, 2.3 per cent at their second preference, and 0.4 per cent at their third preference school.
The council are writing to families to confirm the offers today, Thursday, April 16.
Figures for this September’s primary school allocations largely mirror last year’s place offers.
Families of children with Education Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) have already received notification of their primary school place offers, with all children (with EHCPs) allocated places in their preferred mainstream schools.
Cllr Julian Brazil, Leader of Devon County Council and Cabinet Member for Education, said: ‘Starting school is a really exciting moment for families, and I’m delighted that the vast majority of children in Devon have been offered a place at one of their preferred schools.
‘This reflects the hard work of our schools and teams, and our continued focus on helping every child start their education feeling confident, supported and ready to learn’.
Parents happy with the school place offered to their child do not need to do anything other than confirm with the allocated school that they want the place.
Parents who are unhappy with the school place offered their child can appeal the allocation.
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