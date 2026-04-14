High-visibility street marshal patrols will continue in 15 towns across Devon and Cornwall for six more months, following a £150,000 funding boost from the Police and Crime Commissioner's Office.
The funding forms part of the wider support for street marshal patrols in these towns until September 30, 2026, to help deter antisocial behaviour and low-level crime, and to reassure the public during the busy summer months.
Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said: “Street marshals provide a reassuring and visible presence in communities and play an important role in supporting efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB). My office is pleased to be helping to maintain street marshal patrols in the 15 locations that have already seen the benefits of this approach.”
Over the past two years, Devon and Cornwall has benefited from Home Office hotspot policing funding which supported targeted police patrols and partnership activity in areas with higher levels of ASB, crime and serious violence. However, this year, national funding has not been continued.
Building on the success made, Devon & Cornwall Police will continue to implement hotspot policing, ensuring communities across Devon and Cornwall continue to benefit.
Commissioner Hernandez added: “The funding will help maintain that presence in the short term while partners continue to consider longer-term arrangements for local provision. Tackling ASB is not something any one organisation can do alone. It depends on strong partnership working, and street marshals are a good example of that in action.”
Street marshals provide a uniformed presence to deter anti-social behaviour, support the police, and reassure communities. Many marshals are accredited through the Community Safety Accreditation Scheme, granting them limited powers to tackle ASB, such as confiscating alcohol or tobacco from young people and requesting details from those involved in certain offences.
Nearly 8,000 hours of street marshal patrols were delivered in the final nine months of 2025 in hotspot locations, with positive community and business feedback.
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