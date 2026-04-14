The art gallery and museum, The Burton at Bideford, will celebrate the act of collecting this summer as it marks its 75th anniversary.
The “What We Keep: The Art of Collecting” exhibition showcases hidden objects from homes and storage spaces across the South West of England, loaned to the museum by members of the public.
The Burton invited members of the public to participate by sharing personal collecting stories and offering objects for display. Almost 70 submissions were received from collectors of all ages across Devon, Cornwall, and Somerset, spanning a diverse range of items, including skateboards, pottery, bottle openers, fine art, handbags, glass bottles, matchboxes, tools, musical instruments, trading cards, comics, shells, and vintage toys.
The exhibition will run from May 9 to July 19 2026, at The Burton at Bideford. For more details, see www.theburton.org or get in touch at [email protected].
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