Horrabridge School is staging this year's nativity play today
Children aged six to seven in key stage one with the nursery are involved in the play they have been rehearsing for three weeks.
The Big Little Nativity stars about 90 children and includes William as the wiseman, Brodie as the donkey, Jacob as the camel, Bea, the star, and April the angel.
Teacher Paul Marchant has led on the production supported by music lead Emily Friend and other colleagues Melissa Buckley, Sarah Pascal and Karen Scourfeld.
Mr Marchant said: 'The children have been absolutely fantastic. They love all the singing and are looking forward to showing it all to their parents.'