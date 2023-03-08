This work can be practical, too. For example, the Careers Fair we have organised next week will enable around 2500 students from across the region to see the hugely varied range of careers and opportunities available to them. Speaking at the event in Okehampton, we will have representatives from businesses, colleges, universities, and more, all as part of an attempt to accommodate each and every type of student we have. Fundamentally, our job as educators is to prepare our students for life outside of school – whether that’s in the world of work or in day to day life – and it is therefore so important that we tangibly show our students what they can go on to achieve. There should never be a limit on ambition, and at Dartmoor MAT we are proud to provide our young people with the tools, insights, and confidence to reach new heights.