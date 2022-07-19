EcoFest achieves its aims

The second EcoFest event for Tavistock was focused on embracing climate action necessary to drive forward the climate change goals of the community.

Through art, music and community action the event encouraged individuals to adopt new behaviours and technologies and to live and celebrate sustainably.

This year’s EcoFest involved groups like Transition Tavistock, Tavistock Community Gardening, Tavistock Scrapstore, Penninsula Rail Group, Plastic Free Tavistock, The Devon Wildlife Trust, The RSPB, Tamar Energy Community, Proper Job, the Lions Club of Tavistock and many individual artists and musicians.

The line up this year included King’s Gambit, a seven piece English folk beat band and Fossilheads, a climate crisis cabaret, as well as the Dartmoor folk duo Of Stone and Earth and the magical Celtic harp of Fionnuala Kirby.

Free sustainable crafts and activities for the whole family were available throughout the day as well as unique products to buy. Stannary brewery provided local beer.

One of the organisers town councillor Ursula Mann said: ‘We were so pleased with the turnout and the day. Feedback was very positive from both the groups involved and the families and individuals who attended.