Following a successful application to FEAST to support the delivery of the project, the first of the nature-based walks took place last week. The walk saw eight children from the schools and those living with dementia that are part of the Sensory Trust’s Walk & Laugh Group meet at Cotehele for a guided foraging walk. During the walk forager, Joanna Ruminska pointed out things that could be foraged such as sweet chestnuts, nettles and herbs, whilst the group also passed around the single-use camera to capture images for the group’s photobooks.