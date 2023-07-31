They are seekng to highlight the importance of often overlooked plants in pollination and maintaining a healthy ecology in urban areas. Grouo member Liz Richmond said: “We’re trying to get people to take notice of the wonderful trees there are here and use their latin names. We’re all about encouraging people to look after neglected pieces of verge and banks in towns which can be rewilded and restored to attract insects and play a role in the local ecology as part of the circle of life.” Stiltwaker Ezra Shaw and companion Bel Yates dressed as fungi, firing soap bubbles and entertaining children and adults. Ezra said: “We’re here to make people smile and encouraging children to eat their veg.”Other attractions were a giant soap bubble blower, a drum workshop for children, traditional games and sessions in recycling textiles from Tavistcok Scrapstore. TaviRail, which is campaigning to restore the rail link between Tavistock and Bere Alston signed up 106 new supporters.