Roadworks set to begin later this month will see drivers taken on a detour more than 27 miles to travel between Callington and Liskeard.
A seven mile stretch of the A390 between Callington and Liskeard is set to be closed for five days of works later this month. From April 17 until April 22, drivers travelling after 7pm and before 6am will be forced to take a detour as the stretch is closed for “necessary resurfacing work”.
Documentation explains that the affected roads are: “A390 Between South West Of Trebeigh And Southern Road Roundabout, A390 Between South West Of Hill Farm And South West Of Trebeigh and A390 Between Callington Road And South West Of Hill Farm for their entire lengths, St Ive.”
Those expecting to travel along this route during closure periods will instead be taken on a lengthy detour, one which looks to take drivers on a route more than 20 miles further than the closed stretch, a distance which will take over 40 minutes. Signposting will take drivers from Callington, down to Carkeel before pushing them back up the A38 towards Liskeard.
Documentation does however explain that “Pedestrian and Vehicular access will be maintained to properties.”