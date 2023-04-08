+ 5

(View All)

BUCKFASTLEIGH firefighters have released these dramatic pictures as they tackled a car fire in South Brent this morning, Saturday. On their Facebook page they said: ‘Today at 8.56am we were called to a car fire in South Brent, on arrival the vehicle was well alight with all four occupants safely out of the car. ‘Crews got to work using the a hosereel branch and two sets breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire whilst other team members set about preventing the contaminated water run off from entering the nearby drainage system.’