A Dousland woman has been convicted of speeding.
Katie Victoria Lopes, 47 from Dousland, near Yelverton, pleaded guilty to the offence at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on April 6. Lopes was identified driving at a speed exceeding 50mph in a Land Rover Freelander on the A38 at Chudleigh West (A carriageway) on April 16 2022 when a temporary restriction was in place due to road upgrading works.
Upon conviction, with her guilty plea taken into acount, Lopes was ordered to pay a total of £400 (a fine of £276, costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34 to fund victim services — to be paid by May 5) and had 3 points added to her driving licence.