Strong support has been voiced for making more community use of a Dousland open space to make up for losing other places where people meet in the village.
Two surveys and public meetings on developing the Helen Rowett Memorial Garden have supported creating an attractive space to people to meet and socialise and also improve it environmentally to attract wildlife.
Devon Wildlife Trust is supporting the project’s ideas to improve the garden’s biodiversity through planting and future management. The survey findings will be reported back to Burrator Parish Council, owners of the land, which was donated to the village by former resident artist and naturalist Helen Rowett.
Resident Carolyn Tiley, leading the project to improve the garden, said: “A recurrent theme of discussions and the survey feedback was that there is a lack of a community space in Dousland and the hope that the Helen Rowett Memorial Garden could be one – this was a striking finding.
“Many people mentioned how they no longer see people much since the post office closed, and that volunteering in the garden, or just visiting it, would give them a reason to walk around the village and meet other people. There was a genuine feeling of excitement at the thought that there would be somewhere to hold events and get the community together.
“Although everyone was very positive about the potential benefits to wildlife, it was clear that if this initiative is a success, the main benefit will be to people, which makes it doubly worthwhile.”
The garden is currently underused with most villagers walking past and not realising it is for public use. Other people remembered playing there as children but don’t use it now.
Carolyn added: “Events being held in the garden have already fostered a sense of community and most people would like to see more of them, as well as open volunteering sessions where everyone can get involved if they want. In line with Helen Rowett’s wishes, it should remain a natural play space for children, encouraging spaces to explore and have open ended and imaginative play.
“It was felt that there were opportunities to get the whole village involved by having group voluntary sessions for big tasks. The legacy of Helen Rowett is an important feature of the garden and people would like to see some reference to her and her work, such as artwork.”
Access for all, seating and signage were all needed improving to widen use, it was decided. Equally important were the features and uses that residents did not want such as buildings, play equipment, raised beds or advertising board around the garden.
If the future usage is agreed by the council, then funding and management plans will be explored.