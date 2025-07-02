Badger TB vaccinations increased by 24 per cent across the country last year as part of the government's bid to end the badger cull.
A total of 4,110 badgers were vaccinated against the devastating animal disease in England last year, an increase of over 1,000 from 2023.
Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said: “Bovine tuberculosis has devastated British farmers and wildlife for far too long.
“It has placed dreadful hardship and stress on farmers who continue to suffer the loss of valued herds and has taken a terrible toll on our badger populations.
“The government will be launching a new Badger Vaccinator Field Force next year which hopes to drive down TB rates and protect badgers.”
