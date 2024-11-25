A PLAN to transform a small under-used community garden in Dousland has caused a rift among residents.
There has been strong feelings generated by the idea that the Helen Rowett Memorial Garden should be improved for wildlife and visitors, with opponents saying it should remain as it is.
There has even been a petition to the council by opponents who are worried about access, intrusion in quiet, peaceful gardens and the possibility of adding allotments. Friction has further intensified when some petition signatories suggested they had been misled about its claims.
While those who want to make changes say the garden needs to be a respectful tribute to Helen, a former resident who left the garden to the parish council for the benefit of locals. She was an academic, artist and philanthropist, who lived opposite the land. Her wonderful legacy to the community reflected her passion for wildlife and for people.
Some residents, supported by Devon Wildlife Trust, now want to make a few small changes to boost the biodiversity of the area, including an increase in bees, butterflies, invertebrates and up the food chain to birds and bats. Alongside benefits to nature, creating an attractive usable space for people would be valuable because Dousland lacks communal assets.
Leading the plan was Carolyn Tiley, who lives beside the garden. She organised a wildlife survey and held consultation sessions with residents on her suggested plans, adding feedback.
She and others backing a change presented a draft plan to Burrator Parish Council, expecting a decision on adopting the plan.
However, they were left disappointed when it decided to defer any decision and instead set up a sub-committee to meet every few months to take suggestions on changes to the garden and decide whether to go ahead or not.
She said: “I think it’s fair to say that we are disappointed that after four months of review and consultation, we have had no communication from the council regarding our plan. Our volunteer group, ‘Team Helen’, is still enthusiastic about what can be done, particularly for wildlife in the garden. We look forward to working with the parish council to create the community space that Helen Rowett envisaged when she left the land to the parish.”
The council provided no feedback from the public consultations and no recognition of the volunteer group or any indication the council ever intended to sign off the plan and allow ‘Team Helen’ to begin work in the garden.
Carolyn’s group wants to clarify the status of its draft plan with the council.
Parish council chairman Fred Glanville said: “The Helen Rowett Garden issue has been the most fraught and divisive we have dealt with. It has taken up lot of time when we could have been dealing with other business. Both sides have legitimate points. We listened to all the arguments, but the two sides are so far apart we couldn’t see anyway of an agreement. So, we have agreed a more constructive way of meeting everyone’s suggestions.”