A Dousland company has been fined over £8,000 for breaching a legal weight restriction on one of its vehicles.
The vehicle — belonging to N S Oriental Limited of Princetown Road in Dousland (Yelverton) — was identified on Budshead Road, Plymouth on December 21 last year displaying the incorrect plating certificate for its weight, exceeding the permitted 3,500kg (as shown on the plate) by at least 15%.
N S Oriental Limited pleaded guilty to the offence on Monday. Taking this into account, Plymouth Magistrates' Court ordered the company to pay a total of £8,119 by Monday, August 28. This consisted of a £5,800 fine, a £2,000 surcharge to fund victim services and costs of £319.