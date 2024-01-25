THERE were double celebrations recently as two winners took home prizes in the latest round of the West Devon mayor’s Young Person Green Awards.
Both South Zeal Brownies and the ‘Explorers’ from Whitchurch Primary School have been recognised for their work in supporting the environment.
The awards which were launched in autumn 2023, celebrate the work of children aged four to 11 years old, who are showing passion for supporting climate change issues.
South Zeal Brownies have been reusing old plastic bottles as planters, decorating them, planting seeds, and caring for the emerging plants. They have also been designing placards to shout about the causes they care about, among them ‘Save our rainforests and oceans’, and marching them through the village.
Whitchuch Primary School entered a Christmas tree in the Friends of St Eustachius’ Christmas Tree Festival at the church back in December. The Explorers group are also working on their UN Global Goals, focusing on life below water and land and considering the impact on our world by using reusable, recyclable and sustainable items.
Mayor of West Devon, Cllr Lynn Daniel, presented South Zeal Brownies with their awards on January 17 with awards also delivered to pupils at Whitchurch Primary School.Prizes included a certificate and two environmental books each.
Mayor of West Devon, Cllr Lynn Daniel, said: “It is great to see more examples of the fantastic work of the Borough’s young green heroes. “Supporting Climate change issues remains one of the Council’s top priorities and it is so important that we encourage our young people to learn about and support our natural environment.”
Jenny Frangleton South Zeal Brownies leader said: “We are so very proud of our Brownies’ achievements in winning the award and delighted that their environmental work has been recognised.”
Councillor Anne Johnson, Ward Member for Tavistock South who nominated the Explorer Group at Whitchurch Primary School said: “As Chairman of the Friends of St Eustachius’ who organise the annual Christmas Tree Festival in Tavistock, the entry from Whitchurch Primary School caught my eye. It had a very clear message of some of the fantastic environmental work the pupils have been doing.”
If you know a young person, primary school class or youth group who are doing great things for the environment, please nominate them by emailing [email protected]
You need to include:
A short summary (up to 150 words) about the work they are doing to support the environment; photographs, if available; permission to use photographs from parent/guardians are required for marketing purposes.