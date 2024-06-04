CALSTOCK’S regatta brought double cause for celebration as the sun shone down on the waterfront event at the weekend, writes Kerenza Moore.
Not only were the Men’s A crew victorious at home for the first time in several decades: the competition also saw a large contingent of youngsters, some as young as seven or eight, taking part in a new category for the Under 11s.
The racing on the Tamar drew rowers of all ages from around the county as well as a crew made up of keen Cornish oarsmen who made the journey especially from Tamworth in Staffordshire.
The regatta is a focal point in a village where rowing is special to many, said chairman of Calstock Rowing Club Nick Bradley.
He’s delighted that after a lull during and after the Covid lockdown, the number of children taking an interest in rowing locally has now taken an upward turn.
“It was really nice to see the Cornwall Rowing Association getting back to what we’re really about – families out for the day, rowing together.“
After the events it was great to see children from the different clubs in their different coloured T-shirts sitting together. The clubs stay over and camp on the football field, so it really fosters friendships that will last for the rest of their lives.”
As Calstock looks to encourage a new generation of rowers, the club is now fundraising for a new skiff. Proceeds from the weekend’s event have brought the total to just over £2,500. To find out more and support the appeal, head towww.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/CalstockSkiffJackJames