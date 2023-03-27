Located in the United Reform Church in Tavistock, the foodbank and its cafe are a vital hub for many in the town. Running since 2012 it currently supports 23 families (which can be from one to 9 people) with a basic three days of food a week, and that equates to around seven tonnes of food.Figures for 2021/22 are 647 three-day food parcels issued. And in common with the other foodbanks there’s demand for all the other items of living such as nappies, milk, fresh vegetables, toilet rolls etc.