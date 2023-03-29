Tavistock Foodbank is currently experiencing a busy period and is thus seeking donations to help cater for the increase in demand.
According to a recent social media post by the foodbank, their figures from last week show a huge increase over the same week from last year.
The foodbank, which is affiliated with the Trussell Trust (a non-government organisation and charity working to end the need for foodbanks in the UK), is currently running low on the following items, many of which comprise their parcels: long life milk, crisps, biscuits, soup, noodles and rice (both instant and microwave), sponge puddings, jam, fruit juice, tinned: fruit, peas, potatoes, tomatoes, sweetcorn and other items inluding toothpaste, shampoo, cleaning products and tinned dog food.
If you can help, donations are accepted at Miller Town and Country’s Tavistock office and Tavistock Tesco and Morrisons.
Tavistock Foodbank is open every Friday between 10am and 2pm at the United Reformed Church on Russell Street. Due to the busy period and increased demand the foodbank is facing, those in need are asked to obtain a food voucher before coming to the foodbank, which operates a referral voucher system.
Vouchers can be sourced by contacting Citizens Advice on 0808 2787999. If they do not answer immediately, the foodbank advises leaving a message on their answer phone with your details, requesting a food voucher.
Alternatively, if you are receiving support from any social care, health services or support/referral agencies, you can ask the body or the benefits agency to issue you with a voucher.
If you are unable to obtain a voucher, you can still call into the foodbank, who well help from there.
The local Citizens Advice’s web services can be found using the following links:
www.ruraldevoncab.org.uk and facebook.com/torridgenorthmidwestca
Their telephone and digital services are available Monday to Friday. If you still require help and are unable to contact Ctitizens Advice by phone or messenger, they offer an advice drop-in service at Abbey Surgery, based at 28 Plymouth Road on Mondays and Fridays from 10am to 3pm. On Tuesdays, from 10am to 3pm there is a drop in service specific to debt and money advice.Citizens Advice is also at the Tavistock Foodbank every Friday between 10am and 1pm and can see a limited number of foodbank users.
Most agencies, including Citizens Advice, will not be open tomorrow Easter Friday (April 7) or Easter Monday (April 10). Foodbank staff and volunteers therefore urge users to try and obtain a food voucher by today (Thursday, April 6) at the latest.
Tavistock Foodbank will be open on Easter Friday but the cafe will be shut and therefore only able to offer a hot drink by way of refreshment.
The Bere peninsula foodbank, based at Hope Cottage Cafe on Fore Street in Bere Alston, is also looking for donations, specifically: tea, coffee, long life milk, cereal and biscuits.
The peninusla’s foodbank is not connected to the Trussell Trust and is instead completely reliant on local support. You can also donate electronically. For details as to how, copy and paste the following web link: shorturl.at/afS35
Both foodbanks have thanked everyone who has donated for their continued support.