A dog has died in a house fire in Tavistock.
The animal suffered smoke inhalation in the kitchen fire.
The fire started after the dog jumped up at the cooker, accidentally knocking the ring on, while the owners were out of the house.
Fire crews from Tavistock and Yelverton were called to the fire at the property in the early hours of Friday morning.
It is understood neighbours raised the alarm after smelling smoke from next door. Crew used hoses and breathing apparatus to fight the flames.
A spokesperson for Tavistock Fire Station said: “The accidental fire was caused by the owner’s dog jumping up on the cooker and turning the ring on. This isn’t uncommon where a dog will seek food left on top of the hob.
“Sadly the dog passed away due to smoke inhalation. A gerbil and a guinea pig were rescued by the crew wearing breathing apparatus and treated by the local vet who attended.
The spokesperson added: “Please, please get a working smoke alarm in your house. One day it may save you, your children’s, family’s or pets’ lives.”