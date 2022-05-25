Diving superstar Tom backs first-ever festival

DIVING superstar Tom Daley is backing Tavistock’s first-ever Pride event, organisers have revealed.

The Olympic gold medallist has told Tavistock Pride members he can’t be at the festival, scheduled for the Meadows on June 25.

But Daley has said he will be sending a message of support for the event during the week before it kicks off.

One of the event’s organisers, Heg Brignall, said they were delighted Daley had agreed to get behind the festival.

She said: ‘It’s really great for the event. Tom unfortunately can’t be there, although we asked if he could be, but we are pleased he is supporting us.’

West Devon Borough Council also announced it would be supporting the event by flying Pride’s multi-coloured rainbow flag at its Kilworthy Park headquarters just before the festival. Tavistock Town Council, who own the Meadows, are reviewing whether they should follow suit.

Ms Brignall said members of the public and businesses in the town had got behind the festival, which is aimed at providing a voice for the LGBTQ+ community in West Devon, but that anyone was welcome to turn up.

She said there had been some homophobic and negative reactions to the festival, but that had come from a minority of the community.

Ms Brignall said: ‘It’s going very well and I would say most people we’ve come across, I would say at least 98 per cent, are very much supporting it and are delighted that we’re doing it.

‘There has been some challenging responses, but I’m not sure it’s even been two per cent of the community who have felt like that. It’s been challenging to organise and there has been a lot to do to get it on, but the way it’s going feels great.’

She said the event, which starts 2pm, will involve and a picnic in the park with music and other family-friendly festivities followed by a parade and speeches ending in the town square at 5:30pm. Organisers have been working with local pubs to help the celebrations continue into the evening.

Organisers say their mission is to enable all LGBTQ+ people in Tavistock to have a voice and a place where they can celebrate who they are, to promote inclusivity and diversity in the town, to create connection, community and positivity.

They add they want to help LGBTQ+ people feel more visible as a community and to actively stand against discrimination and violence towards LGBTQ+ people.