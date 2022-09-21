Disabled dog is poster girl
A DISABLED dog with a winning personality has become a poster girl for an international calendar featuring animals with limited mobility
Rita, six, a red-haired pet who was rescued by her owner Jenna, who comes from Buckland Monachrum, will be one of the 12-monthly portraits featuring dogs from throughout the world who were voted to be included the World-wide Handicapped Pets calendar for 2023 following an online competition. Her sense of fun and bubbly character ‘leapt off the images’, impressing the public judges.
Jenna, who also has a disabled Lurcher, called Peppa, 11, entered Rita in the contest to help publicise her own West Devon charity called Peppa’s Place. The charity raises funds to loan people disabled pet wheelchairs and has more than 1,000 members and 60 chairs on loan.
Despite having a paralysed back end without the use of her rear legs after a car accident, Rita still leads a highly physical and energetic life thanks to the use of a doggie wheelchair.
Jenna said: ‘I’m incredibly proud of Rita for earning her spot in the calendar. This will mean many more dogs can be helped as awareness of our charity grows.’
Nothing stops Rita leading as active life as possible. Jenna said she does not know she is disabled and runs around playing with Peppa and her third, able-bodied, dog on the moors near her home in Buckland Monachorum and on the beach and at music festivals - all thanks to her irrepressible love of life and determination to make the most of her wheeled back end.
Her owner said the specially made wheels and harness give dogs independence and the ability to ‘become dogs’ again after the trauma of potentially life-limiting accidents: ‘Rita is a great example of a disabled dog living a full and happy life. I don’t believe they know they’re disabled.. There’s nothing they can’t do, dogs adapt so quickly.’
Jenna, a children’s home manager, said: ‘Rita was rewarded with a pork roast dinner which she very much enjoyed. She will also be joining us on a camper van trip to mark my birthday as guest of honour.’
The competition has earned Rita a $100 voucher will be used for a dog in need. Peppa’s Place is also selling a fund-raising calendar for next year which can be bought through the Facebook pages.
