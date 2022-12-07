THOUSANDS of people flocked to Tavistock town centre on December 2 for the annual Dickensian Evening, with town mayor Paul Ward saying it was the biggest crowd he had ever seen at the event.
The main street and side streets were filled with entertainment with music and song ringing out from Bedford Square all evening from the main stage, with primary school choirs to Ukrainian carol singers. A stunning lantern parade led by two ten foot tall angels set the scene for the evening and an estimated 2,000 people waited with bated breath for the Christmas lights to be switched on.
Shopkeepers were dressed in Dickensian costume and Butchers Hall, the pannier market and the Guildhall saw good numbers of people through the doors.
Cllr Ward said: ‘People have come to experience what the town has to offer and it looks absolutely fantastic tonight . — what a great atmosphere.’
Janna Sanders from organisers Tavistock BID said: ‘Tavistock is magical tonight. It’s been a tough few years for traders and the community so to see the support here tonight for the town is brilliant. It’s amazing to see everyone enjoying every part of the town.’
Pictures by Dave Crawford