The NHS in Devon is launching a new campaign to ask the public to ‘Think Pharmacy First’ this summer.
The campaign encourages residents and visitors to Devon, to visit their local community pharmacy for fast, expert treatment for seven common ailments such as insect bites and sore throats.
As the warmer weather brings more time outdoors, there is a surge in minor conditions that can be seen more quickly, safely and effectively by a pharmacy without the need for a GP appointment, freeing up GP appointments for patients who need them most.
The ‘Think Pharmacy First’ campaign encourages people to make use of over 200 pharmacies (over 98 per cent of all pharmacies) across Devon for advice, treatment, and over-the-counter medications.
Superintendent Pharmacist Rob Skornia said: “Insect bites, sore throats and skin irritations are among the most common reasons people seek medical help in summer. Pharmacies are well equipped to deal with these issues on the spot, with no appointment needed.
“By choosing to think pharmacy first this summer, you can get treated faster and you can help reduce pressure on our busy GP practices and emergency departments”.
Pharmacists can offer advice on a range of illnesses, such as coughs, colds, sore throats, ear infections and aches and pains.
They can also give advice about medicines. This includes how to use your medicine, worries about side effects or any other questions you have.
If they cannot help you themselves, they can refer you to a GP or other health professional.
If you go to a pharmacy, the pharmacist will offer you advice, treatment or refer you to a GP or other health professional if needed.
They will also update your GP health record, but your information will not be shared with anyone else.
Most pharmacies can provide prescription medicine for these conditions but contact them before visiting to check.
