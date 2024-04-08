Sophie Crofts, reading development manager with Libraries Unlimited, said: "We're really excited to be launching this fantastic new programme aimed at developing early reading skills in young children. Almost 7,000 children have so far signed up to read 50 books on The Secret Book Quest, and we are hoping to reach just as many little ones with Libro's Friends. As they go through the adventure, we hope they'll develop an all important love of stories and books, but also a love of their local library where they are free to choose from a wide selection of books to really spark their imaginations. Reading together is of course valuable family bonding time, and will also develop their speech and language skills at a crucial age.