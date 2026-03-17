Devon County Council has approved a four-year strategy to improve support for domestic abuse victims and survivors in safe accommodation.
The Domestic Abuse Support in Safe Accommodation Strategic Plan 2026–2030 details how the council will fulfil its responsibilities under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 and address rising demand and increasingly complex needs across the county.
The plan builds on learning from the current strategy and ensures that victims and their children can access high-quality, trauma‑informed support in safe and suitable accommodation to help them rebuild their lives.
Key priorities include increasing the amount of safe accommodation available and strengthening the council’s “Staying Safe at Home” sanctuary offer for those wishing to remain in their own homes.
The strategy also promises to improve therapeutic support for both adults and children, create better pathways for people facing additional barriers, and foster closer partnership working with district councils and housing providers.
The safe accommodation plan is an integral part of Devon’s wider Interpersonal and Gender‑Based Violence and Abuse Strategy – Safe Lives, Strong Communities 2026–29, which brings public services, voluntary organisations and community partners together to deliver a coordinated, whole‑system response to abuse across the county.
Councillor Julian Brazil, Leader of Devon County Council, said: “Domestic abuse has a devastating impact not just on individuals, but on families and communities. This strategy ensures that victims and survivors – including children and young people – can access safe accommodation and the right support at the right time. By working closely with our partners, we are strengthening our response and helping people to recover and move forward with their lives.”
The commissioned Devon Domestic Abuse Alliance service, in place since April 2025, will support delivery of the plan and use existing Domestic Abuse Act resources and aligned budgets for funding.
The council will now publish and implement the strategy, and continuously monitor its progress.
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