People across Devon are being invited to find out more about fostering at a special event in Exeter this week.
Fostering Devon, the in-house fostering service run by Devon Count Council, is hosting its Hearts and Homes Conference on Friday, March 20, at the Future Skills Centre, Exeter. The event is open to anyone thinking about fostering, or wanting to learn more.
There is a national shortage of foster carers. In Devon, 810 children are currently in care, many of whom need safe, stable and loving homes.
The conference will help people understand what fostering involves and how they could make a real difference to a child’s life.
Councillor Richard Jefferies, Cabinet member for children’s services at Devon County Council, said: “The government announced last month that it wants to recruit 10,000 more foster carers nationally, and that shows just how urgent this issue is.
“Here in Devon, we need more local people to step forward so children can grow up in safe, caring homes close to their communities.
“This event is a great opportunity to find out what fostering is really like and what support is available.”
The event is funded by Fostering Southwest and will run in two sessions, starting at 10am, and later at 1pm.
Attendees will hear from experienced foster carers and take part in short workshops on Skills to Foster® and Therapeutic Parenting. The event will also feature information on how employers can support staff who foster.
Anyone unable to attend can still arrange a friendly, no‑obligation call to learn more about fostering in Devon.
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