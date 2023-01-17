A Tavistock-based social enterprise and charity has commissioned a new educational programme to help at-risk women break free from domestic violence.
The freedom programme is a ten-week course, held locally in a closed, safe and confidential group setting.
It explores the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships, common characteristics in perpetrators and how to spot the signs of an abusive relationship.
Jenny Adjene set up the charity Gifted Women, who are running the the programme, during the first lockdown in 2020. She is also the director of Flourish Paperworks on Barley Market Street, which works in tandem with the charity as a social enterprise, helping women with work experience and employability, in turn passing profits on to the charity.
Jenny said: ‘I work between Tavistock and Plymouth, and in the city there is already a freedom programme running. I really wanted to bring it here too as I felt there wasn’t very much in the way of provision for women who have experienced domestic violence or are concerned they may be at risk of it. For example, the city has a women’s refuge and other charities, whilst we don’t have those here.’
The freedom programme will help those taking part to spot warning signs in their abuser or would-be abuser so that those subjected to domestic violence can break patterns of getting involved with such people. It is also inclusive of trans women and individuals who identify as non-binary and is not dependent on referrals; anyone who would like to take part is urged to simply get in touch.
Jenny said: ‘The charity RecoveryDevon provided Gifted Women with the funding to train our members to be able to deliver the sessions. We’d be happy to run the programme many times if we had sufficient uptake. The course is rolling too, so for instance if a participant missed one week, she could later catch up in the next cycle when the course is run again.
‘Knowledge is power and this programme teaches women what to look out for and equips them with the skills to identify certain situations in order to prevent them from being in them before it’s too late.’
The programme is due to start in February. For safeguarding reasons, the exact date and time will be confirmed when an individual signs onto the programme. The programme can cater for up to ten women per course cycle.
For more information, visit: https://www.giftedwomen.co.uk/freedom-programme
Alternatively, you can call 01822 615614 and ask to speak to someone about Gifted Women and the freedom programme, email [email protected] or pop into Flourish Paperworks, 3D Barley Market Street, Tavistock PL19 0JF on weekdays from 9.30am to 2.30pm.
Outside of the freedom programme, women in Tavistock are referred to Gifted Women by different organisations to take part in a trauma-informed group work programme of employability training and confidence building. This aims to offers a personal journey of discovery and growth for each individual woman involved, so they can move on in their lives.