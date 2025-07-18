THE Devon County Agricultural Association, organisers of the annual Devon County Show, is proud to announce that it will host the Devon Cattle Breeders Society’s National Show in 2026.
The National Show – traditionally held at venues across the country and most recently staged at the Royal Cornwall Show – will return to its home turf at Devon’s largest and most well-attended agricultural event in May next year.
The Devon Cattle Breeders Society, custodians of the iconic Devon Red Ruby breed, are thrilled to see the show return to its namesake county.
Known for their striking red-brown coats, Devon Red Rubies are celebrated for their calm temperament, ease of calving, and outstanding beef quality – traits that have earned them growing national acclaim.
Andy Lane, president of the Devon Cattle Breeders Society, said: “The Devon County Show feels very much like our natural home, and we are delighted to be returning in 2026.
“The National Show typically attracts up to 50 exhibits, offering a diverse showcase of this magnificent breed and supporting our mission to ensure its continued success in Devon and across the UK.”
Entries for the 2026 National Show will open in February.
The 2026 Devon County Show will take place over three days from May 21 to 23 at Westpoint near Exeter, just off J30 of the M5.
If you love animals, tractors, heavy horses, food, music, dog shows, scurry racing, funfairs, crafts, gardens, shopping as well as anything and everything associated with country life in Devon?
Then you will LOVE Devon County Show, it provides a fantastic day out for all ages.
Gates open at 7.30am for competitions with trade stands and features open from 9am each day.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.