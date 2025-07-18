A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office with heavy rain for Sunday July 20 across Devon.
The advisory warning of heavy rain may lead to disruption in places on Sunday from midnight until 3am on Monday, July 21.
Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms may cause some localised flooding and there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses, with delays to train or bus services, and difficult driving conditions on the roads.
Advise on how to stay safe in heavy rain can be found at www.weather.metoffice.gov.uk/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice/stay-safe-in-heavy-rain
