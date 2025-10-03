Clark added that Stagecoach is keeping travel affordable alongside the attraction discounts. “All single fares are still capped at £3. We also offer group day tickets and bundle deals where you can save up to 30 per cent on bus travel, so there are plenty of ways to save,” she said. As a board member of Visit South Devon, she believes the partnership shows that days out are not just for the summer months. “The campaign inspires people to take days out all year round, and the bus is a great way to get there.”