A rare opportunity to see a professional theatre group perform in a West Devon village comes in March.
The immersive comedy thriller Eyes Down is set to show at Brentor Village Hall as part of a national tour.
Eyes Down is nerve-racking show where the audience plays actual games of bingo, while a whodunnit story unfolds around them.
As games are played, houses are called, tension mounts, and before long a body is discovered, but whose number is up? How culpable are the audience? What really happened to the previous caller? And more importantly, who will win the prize of the night?
Blending Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights with the dark humour of Inside Number 9, the story unfolds in a bingo club where the host, Bertie Bingo, presides over what suddenly becomes a night of mystery and murder.
Jake Urry from Manchester-based Just Some Theatre said: “We are extremely grateful to have this opportunity to tour our new show up and down the country! We’re thrilled to bring this exciting interactive show to audiences in areas we’ve never toured to before.”
This event has been made possible thanks to Villages in Action, as part of the Create Tour Connect project, helping to bring more small-scale theatre productions to communities. The project gives remote villagers the rare chance to see shows on their doorstep.
A Villages in Action spokesperson said: “Our aim is to support artists who want to make work and have a sustainable career where they live in rural Devon.
“We bring high quality performances to rural venues including village halls, schools, libraries, farms, village greens and other community spaces across Devon.”
Eyes Down is at Brentor Village Hall on Friday, March 6 at 7.30pm. For more information see this link: villagesinaction.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.