Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service is calling on residents and local businesses to share their views on the service through its annual precept survey.
The feedback will help to shape the fire service's budget for the 2026/27 financial year, which is partly funded through council tax.
It is expected that the service will need to make savings of £4.8 million in the next financial year due to reduced government funding and rising costs. This estimate assumes council tax will increase by 2.99 per cent.
Councillor Simon Coles, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Authority chair, said: "It's important for us as your authority to understand your views when deciding on the budget for next year. This is why, every year, we ask our communities across Devon and Somerset to have their say about Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
"I am chair of the authority, and it is our responsibility to ensure that your fire service is providing the best value for money and uses your tax money effectively, every penny can make a difference.
"Each year we decide how much you pay from your council tax to fund the service. Our decision will be based on the results of your feedback so please take part and share it with as many people as you can."
Currently, a one per cent increase in the precept generates nearly £700,000 more for the fire service; however, such an increase does not guarantee that all existing services will continue to be provided in the same manner.
In the past, reserves helped cover budget deficits, but those funds have now been depleted.
The service is currently reviewing how it operate to ensure savings can be made without affecting quality of service.
