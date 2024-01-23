Graham Hutton, of Baker Estates, said he was ‘extremely surprised’ to read the council’s press statement, which ‘misrepresents the situation’: “We have proactively engaged with the council throughout the process and have been trying for months to get a meeting with their senior officers to discuss the next steps. It is disappointing therefore, that they have chosen to engage with the press rather than us. We will consider how to respond and comment further in due course.”