A departing teacher has thanked colleagues and parents for helping her create a successful and popular school.
Emma Byrom has transformed Princetown Primary School from being one with a declining roll and facing possible closure to one that is thriving.
Now the school is in demand and parents choose to send their children to the village school under Emma’s inspirational leadership.
It has become a thriving place which has doubled in pupil numbers since she arrived six years ago.
Now she is confident the school is in good hands and she is happy to hand over the reins to others who might have new ideas.
From September Emma is taking on the headship of the far bigger Tavistock Primary School, with its 350 pupils to Princetown’s 50.
As a farewell gift to the children and parents, keen runner Emma is taking on a sponsored road race to raise money for Princetown Youth Club and Princetown School Parents Teachers and Friends Association (PTFA). She is training for the Run Barnstaple Marathon on September 28.
“I am so pleased to be able to show my gratitude to the community and children of Princetown for their support during my time here,” she said. “I’ve always been able to rely on the backing and trust of parents for everything I’ve implemented and introduced. We could not have been as successful with the school without me feeling confident that I was doing the right thing for the children and their parents.
“I’m looking forward to the new challenge of a far bigger school. I feel it’s time to move on. I’m proud of what I’ve achieved and feel I have taken the school as far as I promised – to double the role – and to make it the school of choice for locals.
“It had declined a long way in numbers that it was seriously in danger of closing. But we have all pulled together as a team and, with increased numbers in the village, have given the school a promising and more secure future.
“The children also look forward to going to school. Our ‘good’ Ofsted’ report had 100 per cent of parents asked who said they’d recommend the school to other parents. The inspectors said that was an unusually high result.
”Although academic results were not the ultimate measure for a good school, Princetown had high SATs test outcomes –100 per cent in reading and maths, while inspectors said the school provided a very welcoming environment for children.
“It was not an easy decision to leave because I’ve been made to feel part of the community myself. The closer I get to the end of term, the sadder I get. But I am happy I can leave the school in a better place for whoever takes it onwards.”
Emma thanked staff and governors: “The schools success wouldn't have been possible without them.”
The money she raises will be for proving extras like trips for the school and club. She is aiming at raising £1,000.
Emma’s Crowdfunding site for donating to her marathon race is here: https://shorturl.at/U6H0H or look up Emma Byron on the crowdfunding website.
