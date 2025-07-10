A fledgling holiday accommodation business is going under the cosh with a famously critical ‘hotel inspector’ to guide them on their way to success.
Nikki and Terry Hirst opened the Rambler’s Rest in Princetown in 2021 and have overcome many challenges to reach their potential – including calling on the help of consultant Alex Polizzi.
After many months filming, the pair have been allowed to share their ‘secret’ – that they took part in Channel 5's ‘The Hotel Inspector’ with infamous hospitality expert Alex who is an in-demand expert on improving businesses.
To celebrate the small-screen appearance, villagers and fellow small-businesses are invited to watch the first episode of series 20 which features the Rambler’s Rest. A public showing will take place on Thursday, July 17, at 8pm at The Plume of Feathers in Princetown.
The couple have not seen the footage yet. Nikki said: “We're just as nervous as everyone else to see what makes the final cut, but we're also incredibly excited to share this experience with everyone.
“If anyone wants to experience the moment with us, we're hosting a special viewing party in the Plume’s function room.
“Please come and watch with us, we'll be watching it for the very first time – who knows what our reactions will be.”
Three years ago Nikki, a former teacher, and Terry, a carpenter, traded in their careers for the dream of owning a ‘charming’ getaway on Dartmoor, buying the former Railway Inn to change to a B&B.
Nikki, with her experience in hospitality, marketing, and business, took the lead on guest relations, online presence and managing the rooms. Meanwhile, Terry's carpentry and building skills were invaluable in renovating the property.
They cater for those seeking a ‘touch of rustic luxury’ after their outdoor Dartmoor adventures, such as hikers.
This is not the hosts’ first TV appearance – they previously starred on Channel 4 ‘Four in a Bed’ reality show competition in 2024. That show required them to take their turn to host their competitors for one night at their accommodation and they won that episode.
In the first episode of The Hotel Inspector Alex Polizzi answers the SOS call of the Princetown couple.
According to the programme’s publicity, Polizzi finds a guesthouse and spa with next to no occupancy and unable to face up to the truth that their offering may not be as ‘sumptuous’ as they market it.
The couple have spent every penny they had to fulfil their dream of running a self-catering guesthouse, which has left them up to their necks in debt. On Alex’s first day, she was surprised to find Terry incapacitated with an achilles injury while Nikki has taken on a part-time job to bring in some income to cover their debts. Alex is forced to get roll up her sleeves and get on with the job herself.
