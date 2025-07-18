A campaign is gathering pace to signpost the way to prosperity for the ‘hidden gem’ of Tavistock.
Tavistock Chamber of Commerce is leading the charge to make more people aware of the town’s attractions by having roadside brown tourist attraction signs on major routes - such as the A30 and A38.
The chamber is expected to be backed by Tavistock traders organisation Business Improvement District (BID) and Tavistock Town Council. Both are due to formalise their response imminently.
Town council mayor Cllr Steve Mayor said: “A brown tourist sign for Tavistock on the A30 near Sourton at the approach to the A386, would be a simple but powerful way to raise the profile of our wonderful town.
“Tavistock is already known as the ‘hidden gem of West Devon’. It is certainly the gem, but it should not stay hidden.
“A sign would help bring more visitors into the heart of town, boosting footfall and supporting our much-loved shops, markets and local businesses, some of which are finding it tough in the current economic climate.
“I believe identical signs on the A38 in Plymouth would also bring real benefits. Many other destinations are marked with these iconic brown signs, even within Tavistock itself, so it is only right that the town as a whole is recognised in the same way.”
He is supporting the formation of a working group of local representatives to ask the county council to provide signs and explore funding: “This is a community-led effort to promote our town, and we hope it will gain widespread backing.”
There are brown signs within Tavistock, but do not attract extra visitors, said Cllr Hipsey.
He is also keen for improvements to existing road signs: “Some signs are damaged or dirty, despite the best efforts of local volunteers such as the volunteer litter pickers Tidy Tavi, and we would welcome a visit from Devon County Council highways officers to inspect and advise.
“This is all about pride in our place, making Tavistock more visible, more welcoming, and more vibrant for everyone who lives here and everyone who visits.”
Tim Randell, of Tavistock Chamber of Commerce, said: “Millions of vehicles travel along the A30 each year. When they approach the Okehampton turn-off they are met with lots brown signs promoting local attractions such as Okey Castle and the Museum of Dartmoor Life. After the slip road, there are more signs for the train station, visitor centre and Dartmoor Railway.
“In contrast, just before the Sourton or Tavistock junction, signage is limited to a green sign, indicating Tavistock and brown signs for Lydford Gorge and Morwellham Quay, with further signs.
“But there are no signs to Tavistock’s many attractions, such as its World Heritage status. This is a missed opportunity for generating more visits and income and the resulting help for the area’s economy.
“There’s potential for attracting visitors who were not planning on going to Tavistock, but they would if they saw these signs, for instance if they were held up in holiday traffic on the A30 or the weather made them change their minds.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.