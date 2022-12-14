CALLINGTON Community College is delighted to have been selected to receive funding from a £1.8 billion Government-funded programme that will revamp and rebuild the college.
The town’s college is one of 239 schools selected this month to be part of the School Rebuilding Programme and welcomes the revamp.
The college has been chosen based on the condition of its buildings to enable improvements that will support a world-class learning environments for pupils. The new buildings will also be more energy efficient for future winter resilience, helping schools keep bills down.
Callington Community College released the following statement: ‘This is great news and we are delighted to have been selected.
‘This confirms that the condition of some of the college’s older buildings has been recognised and will be reviewed for either rebuilding or refurbishment.
‘The exact details have not been shared yet and we look forward to working out the next stages of the project.
‘We will now liaise with the relevant offices to move forwards.’
The announcement was also welcomed by East Cornwall MP, Sheryll Murray who was delighted by the news.
Sheryll said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted that some of this funding is coming to Callington.
‘The quality of facilities in schools can have a significant impact on a student’s learning and I have been working closely with the Conservative Government to secure investment in our schools to offer children the best opportunity to succeed.
‘That is why I welcome the news that Callington Community College will benefit from the latest round of the School Rebuilding Programme, backed by £1.8 billion in 2022–34 to rebuild and refurbish 239 more schools across the country, including updating and modernising buildings by creating state of the art sports halls, music rooms, science labs, and dining areas.
‘This investment will improve the experience of students across the country – helping them to learn, develop, and achieve their full potential.
‘I haven’t contacted the school yet, but I’m interested to see their plans.’
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: ‘Education is a top priority for this Government. That is why, despite facing challenging economic circumstances, we are investing a record amount in our schools and colleges. Today’s announcement will transform hundreds of schools across the country and ensure they are fit for the future.
‘The additional funding, alongside fantastic new facilities, will mean our brilliant teachers can get on with what they do best – and inspire the next generation.’
The funding will help to deliver state of the art learning environments for pupils. The majority of the projects are set to be completed in three to five years.
Work to rebuild the college is proposed to start immediately, creating jobs, apprenticeships, and training opportunities in Callington.