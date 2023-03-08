Last August, the proposal to apply for bathing water status at Calstock waterside was suggested by then-parish councillor, Sophie Westwood, following concerns about sewage in the water where people, in particular, children, were swimming. The hope was that if the stretch of the river gained Designated Bathing Water status – that it is a bathing spot used reguarly – would be treated like popular beaches with incidents of sewage pollution, from the nearby sewage works, having to be published by the Environment Agency. The classification would also oblige regular testing of the water by the Environment Agency.