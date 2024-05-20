A CALL for information has gone out following the theft of a defibrillator frorm the Tamar Trails.
The life-saving equipment had been paid for from donations given by people who use the trails, and its batteries and pads had also been maintained by local people. It’s believed that it was stolen between Saturday, May 11 and Tuesday, May 14.
One resident of the Tamar Valley spoke for many when they said: “Let's hope they never have a medical emergency where equipment is no longer accessible. (This shows) total disrespect to members of community who helped raise funds to bring this vital piece of equipment to our neighbourhood.”