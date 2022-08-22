Death in Paradise stars in the Valley
Wednesday 24th August 2022 8:29 am
Tamar Valley ()
The Death in Paradise spin-off show is currently being filmed in the Tamar Valley.
The new series, Beyond Paradise, will feature stars Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton. Kris, who played the popular DI Humphrey Goodman in the Death in Paradise series was spotted by an eagle-eyed reader last week in the Whitsand area enjoying some paddleboarding.
The filming for Beyond Paradise is believed to be taking place in the Bere Ferrers and Weir Quay area.
