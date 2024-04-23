Get up with the lark on Saturday week to hear the dawn chorus at Belstone on Dartmoor.
This year’s walk, led as usual by Chris Walpole, leaves Belstone Village Hall at 5.30am on Saturday, May 11 on a route around the parish through woods, across fields, along lanes and over the open moor.
Chris said: “We always manage to see or hear somewhere between 35 and 40 species and with a bit of luck this time our list could well include cuckoo, swallow, stonechat, redstart and various warblers.
“Wear your walking boots for the rough bits and bring your binoculars and 'Merlin' (that's the bird-identifying app), but please leave your four-legged friends at home. We should be back at the hall for an ‘all-you-can-eat’ breakfast of cereals, toast and bacon rolls by 8am. Suggested donations of £5 for the walk or £10 for the walk and breakfast will be gratefully received for hall funds."