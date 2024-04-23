“Wear your walking boots for the rough bits and bring your binoculars and 'Merlin' (that's the bird-identifying app), but please leave your four-legged friends at home. We should be back at the hall for an ‘all-you-can-eat’ breakfast of cereals, toast and bacon rolls by 8am. Suggested donations of £5 for the walk or £10 for the walk and breakfast will be gratefully received for hall funds."