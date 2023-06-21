The 31st Dartmoor Pony Moorland Show will take place this autumn.
Dartmoors are especially good family ponies and as well as ‘show’ classes, both in-hand (led) and ridden, the event is aimed at encouraging families to take part, with lead rein classes for children 3 years and upwards and young handler classes for youngsters aged 5-14 years.
The show will take place on Sunday September 3 at 10am, at the Old Playing Fields in Princetown.
The event is for pedigree ponies registered with the Dartmoor Pony Society (DPS) and for those listed on the DPS Supplementary Register (SR), which means that they have been bred within the Dartmoor Pony Moorland Scheme.
The Duchy of Cornwall has been working with the DPS and local Dartmoor pony keepers/farmers for many years, to help ensure a future for the Dartmoor pony and to encourage owners to ‘breed up’ from moorland-bred non-pedigree ponies. This scheme is known as the Dartmoor Pony Moorland Scheme.
As Dartmoor ponies are recognised as being ‘At Risk’ by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, it is vital that breeders are encouraged to breed high quality ponies to help ensure a future for one of the UK’s much-loved equine breeds.
The closing date for entering the Dartmoor pony classes before the show is August 25.
The family dog show has 10 classes and first prize winners will compete for the Best in Show and Reserve Best in Show.
Entries need to be on the field from 10.30 am and judging starts at 11 am. Entry is £1.00 per class with proceeds to the Dartmoor Pony Society.
Spectators are always welcome – and are guaranteed an opportunity to see some super Dartmoor ponies as well as a wide variety of lovely dogs!
Refreshments will be available, there will be a big raffle and visitor admission is free.
For further information contact Sue Martin on 01822 880223.