Dartmoor National Park, alongside landowner have worked together to agree a way forward following the High Court wild camping judgment published on Friday.
The Dartmoor Commons Owners’ Association and the National Park Authority met yesterday to discuss how wild camping on the Dartmoor Commons might continue safely.
It was agreed that landowners will grant permission to the authority to allow the public to wild camp through a permissive agreement and will provide clear guidance on what constitutes wild camping based on the principle of ‘leave no trace’.
Areas where the public can wild camp without seeking individual permission from landowners will be highlighted on an interactive map on Dartmoor National Park Authority’s website in the coming days and anyone planning to wild camp now or in the future must refer to the interactive map and follow all ‘leave no trace’ principles.
Whilst the agreement is completed, wild camping (including Ten Tors and The Duke of Edinburgh Award) is permitted with immediate effect.
John Howell, Chair of Dartmoor Commons Owners’ Association, said: “We recognise the importance of people being able to enjoy the natural beauty of Dartmoor, including through wild camping, and the benefits that this can bring."
Dr Kevin Bishop, Chief Executive of Dartmoor National Park Authority, said: “We have all worked quickly and collectively to ensure clarity is provided. Our thanks go to those involved in the discussions who have engaged in this process so positively and proactively. We’re committed to working together to continue all our good work that helps keep Dartmoor special for everyone.”
All present at the meeting were clear that there is no place for illegal fly camping on Dartmoor. ‘Fly camping’, which often involves large groups with barbecues or open fires, should not be confused with true wild camping and will continue to be prohibited.