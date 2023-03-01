Derrick Brett, Executive Director of Civic Leadership for Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, said:“We are so excited to welcome employers and educators from across the region to speak with our students. Careers guidance and support is so important to young people, and it’s our job as a trust to fully showcase the huge variety of careers which are available to every single one of our students. As part of this, we’re pleased to have such a diverse selection of exhibitors and organisations involved, and I’d like to thank them all for their support.”