There will be disruption on the Dartmoor Line over the coming month to allow for track work, including work towards the construction of the new Okehampton Interchange Station.
There will be no rail services between Exeter St Davids and both Barnstaple and Okehampton during this time.
Replacement buses are planned between Exeter St David’s and Barnstaple (the Tarka Line), and Exeter St David’s and Okehampton (the Dartmoor Line).
These replacement buses will not stop at Yeoford, with separate services planned between Crediton and Yeoford instead.