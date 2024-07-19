Dartmoor National Park has cancelled its History Hunters Day due to take place tomorrow (Saturday, July 20) at the National Park Visitor Centre in Postbridge due to the forecast of heavy rain.
The authority said that with the current weather forecast of persistent, heavy rain throughout the day, the decision had been made on safety grounds.
The team at Dartmoor National Park are disappointed not to be able to run this family friendly event, but want to remind people that there is plenty to look forward to in the months ahead.
Self-guided activities are running from all three national park visitor centres throughout the school holidays. Places are also available for a guided visit of Higher Uppacott, a fascinating Dartmoor longhouse.
Families can also look forward to the authority's Meldon Wildlife Festival at Meldon reservoir near Okehampton on Tuesday, August 20.