National Grid Electricity Distribution has reminded customers of what to do in the event of a power cut, as weather forecasts predict Storm Goretti will bring strong winds, rain and snow across the South West this afternoon and into tomorrow.
National Grid Electricity Distribution has announced that additional teams will be on standby during the storm in case of power cuts, and has advised customers to call 105 if they experience a power outage to receive help as soon as possible.
Roisin Quinn, field operations director at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said: “Our electricity network is built to be resilient, and we prepare year-round to ensure our teams are ready to respond quickly to any damage caused by Storm Goretti.
“We understand how worrying severe weather can be. That’s why our engineers, contact centre staff, and welfare teams are ready to support you, whatever the storm brings. Our control centre will be operating 24/7 to manage supplies and coordinate rapid response if power lines are affected.”
National Grid Electricity Distribution has advised customers to:
- Keep the free electricity emergency number handy – call 105 to report a power cut, 24 hours a day.
- Prepare your home – have a torch and a fully charged mobile phone ready, keep an external battery pack available to recharge devices. A wind-up, solar or battery-powered radio will help you stay updated. Protect sensitive equipment with a surge protector and keep non-perishable food on hand.
- Check on others – monitor weather forecasts and check if neighbours, especially those who are vulnerable, need help.
- Get extra support – sign up for the Priority Services Register, a free service that provides tailored support to vulnerable customers, such as the elderly, very ill or disabled people.
- Sign up for severe weather updates.
