Today marks the first day of Discover National Parks Fortnight.
Discover National Parks Fortnight runs from April 3 until April 16. It is an annual celebration of the UK’s 15 National Parks with a range of events and experiences that’ll help people of all ages and interests explore these special places.
Dartmoor National Park is celebrating the fortnight and is encouraging people to get out and explore the wonders of Dartmoor, with a programme of events running for visitors. Some of the events to enjoy this National Parks Fortnight include: pony spotting at Bellever, weaselling at Hound Tor and an evening moon walk.
Dartmoor National Park’s Outreach and Events Officer Claire Partridge said: “With the help of the fantastic organisations working on Dartmoor, we’re putting on a great programme of events for first-time visitors and those who know and love Dartmoor already.
“Activities showcase the many things that make Dartmoor special, from archaeology to wildlife and we’re looking forward to celebrating this amazing landscape this National Parks Fortnight.”